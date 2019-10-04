Amos Media Company sells Sidney, Ohio, headquarters building

Amos Medal Company has sold its headquarters building in Sidney, Ohio. Staff members will be relocating to a new location in Sidney in late 2019 or early 2020.

Amos Media Company, publisher of Coin World, Linn’s Stamp News and Scott Catalogs, will soon be operating from a new location in Sidney, Ohio.

The company has sold its Sidney, Ohio, headquarters building at 911 S. Vandemark Road to Cargill Inc., which operates a soybean processing facility in the same industrial park, Amos Media’s CEO Rick Amos said October 5.

The sale involves only the building and the grounds on which it is located. Amos Media will continue to publish the Scott Catalog line of philatelic price guides and the magazines Coin Worldand Linn’s, plus their respective websites, and operate Amos Advantage (which offers numismatic and philatelic books and collector supplies) and the Coin World Marketplace, an online market for dealers to sell U.S. coins.

Details about the new address will be released later. The move into the new location is expected to occur sometime in late 2019 or early 2020.

