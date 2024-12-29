American Women quarter dollars reach final year in 2025

This design is approved for the reverse of the 2025 Althea Gibson quarter dollar.

This design is approved for the 2025 Stacey Park Milbern quarter dollar.

This design is approved for the reverse of the 2025 Dr. Vera Rubin quarter dollar.

This design is approved for the 2025 Juliette Gordon Low quarter dollar.

Calendar year 2025 is the fourth and final year for the United States Mint to produce coins in the American Women Quarters Program.

The reverses for the 2025 releases will illustrate Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern and Althea Gibson.

The series’ common obverse, a portrait facing right of George Washington, introduced in 2022, is to be retired with the American Women Quarters series.

That obverse was American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser’s submission for the 1931 design competition for the Washington quarter dollar introduced in 1932. Fraser’s rendering was favored by the Commission of Fine Arts, but overruled by Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon who picked sculptor John Flanagan’s design.

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Semiquincentennial quarter dollars struck for 2026 will be issued by the Mint in conjunction with the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary.

The 2025 quarter dollar release dates and design profiles follow.

Ida B. Wells

The Wells quarter dollar is scheduled to be released into circulation through the Federal Reserve on Jan. 2, 2025.

Wells was a prolific educator, journalist, feminist, businesswoman, civil rights activist, and leader. She was a founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a founder of the National Association of Colored Women’s Club, a founder of the Alpha Suffrage Club, and a founder of the Negro Fellowship League.

The reverse design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Juliette Gordon Low

The Low quarter dollar is scheduled for circulation release on March 24, 2025. Low founded the Girl Scouts organization in America in Savannah, Georgia, on March 12, 1912, a year after meeting Lord Robert Baden Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts, in the United Kingdom.

The Low design is by AIP artist Tom Hipschen and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer.

Dr. Vera Rubin

The Rubin quarter dollar is set for a June 2, 2025, circulation release.

Rubin was a trailblazing astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation. Her observations provided the first persuasive evidence of dark matter, a major scientific discovery that transformed understanding of the universe.

The Rubin design is the work of AIP Designer Christina L. Hess and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Stacey Park Milbern

The Milbern coin will experience circulation release on Aug. 11, 2025.

Milbern, who had congenital muscular dystrophy, found her passion advocating for disability rights as a teenager when she attended a youth leadership conference for persons with disabilities in Washington, D.C.

Around 2009, with a few other young disability activists, she created the Disability Justice Movement, moving disability rights activism into a deeper understanding of what is needed for real justice and change beyond laws and legislation.

The Milbern design is by Elana Hagler and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

Althea Gibson

The Gibson coin closes the American Women Quarters Program with its release on Oct. 20, 2025.

Gibson — an accomplished amateur tennis player and professional golfer — in 1957 became not only the first Black woman to appear on the covers of Sports Illustrated and Time magazines, but also the first Black person to be voted Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press.

Gibson retired from tennis at age 31 in 1958 after having won 56 national and international singles and doubles titles. At age 37, Gibson joined the women’s professional golf tour, setting records along the way. The Gibson design is by AIP Designer and retired Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

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