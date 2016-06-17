American $1 Coin and Currency set selling

The contributions the Native American Code Talkers made during their military service in combat during two world wars are noted on the information printed on the packaging.

The packaging includes details on both the dollar coin exclusive to the set and $1 Federal Reserve note included.

Native American Code Talkers are honored on the reverse of the 2016 Native American dollar coin.

The 2016 American $1 Coin and Currency set is limited to a product maximum of 75,000 sets, with sales limited to five sets per household.

Inaugural sales June 16 by the U.S. Mint of the 2016 American $1 Coin and Currency Set got off to a resounding start, with nearly a third of the maximum authorized product release of 75,000 sets reported sold.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said June 17 that orders were placed during the opening day of sales for 21,149 of the sets. The sets are offered at $14.95 per set, with a household ordering limit of five sets.

The sets contain an Enhanced Uncirculated 2016-S Native American dollar and a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note with a low serial number. The Enhanced Uncirculated dollar coin, struck at the San Francisco Mint, is exclusive to the set.

The 2014 version of the American $1 Coin and Currency Set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar struck at the Denver Mint, while the 2015 set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar struck at the West Point Mint. Both Enhanced Uncirculated dollars are exclusive to their respective sets.

