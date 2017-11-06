American Numismatic Society schedules ‘Money Talks’

The American Numismatic Society “Money Talks” program for November deals with collecting numismatic books. The presentation will be held in New York City.

In the age of the internet, most older books, including numismatic references, are accessible online thanks to initiatives of the Bibliothèque de France, the Newman Numismatic Portal and many other platforms.

Brockage or contact mark? Mike Diamond explains. Also in our Nov. 20 issue, a reader found a fascinating Barber dime that’s over a century old; John Wexler profiled what makes it different.

What does this mean for collectors of physical books and other historical records?

The American Numismatic Society hopes to provide those answers during its Nov. 18 “Money Talks: Numismatic Book Collecting.”

Jonathan Kagan, who has collected rare numismatic books for the last 40 years, and David Hill, Francis D. Campbell Librarian and ANS archivist, will join forces to examine the concept of collectible books and manuscripts and consider their place in private and public collections in the age of the internet.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Examples from the Kagan and the ANS Library collections will be on hand for inspection.

“Money Talks: Numismatic Conversations” is a monthly interactive lecture series from the ANS, appropriate for all levels of coin collectors and enthusiasts. The programs offer rare, hands-on experiences where attendees will view relevant coins, bank notes, and/or medals while learning about the broader world of numismatics.

Each talk includes a meal and a question-and-answer period to follow. The “Money Talks” sessions take place on Saturdays at the ANS headquarters in New York City.

All talks will be limited to 20 attendees.

The Nov. 18 session runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

The cost is $30 for ANS members and $50 for nonmembers. Persons interested in this and future Money Talks programs should contact the ANS by telephone at 212-571-4470, or email here.