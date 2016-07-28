John Kraljevich is the 2016 recipient of the American Numismatic Association’s Numismatist of the Year Award. The award honors an individual within the numismatic community who has demonstrated long-term leadership in the field and to the association. He will be presented with the award on Friday, Aug. 12, during the awards banquet at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calif.

For over a decade, Kraljevich has been a popular instructor on Early American numismatics at the annual ANA Summer Seminar. A regular columnist in the association’s journal, The Numismatist, and the national hobby publication, Coin World, he has been honored for his research and writing by the ANA and the Numismatic Literary Guild. Kraljevich’s Coin World column, “Colonial America,” is now in its ninth year.

“As grateful and flattered as I am to receive this award, my career has been as much a product of the support of the ANA and the numismatic community as it has been anything I’ve done,” Kraljevich said. “I started out as a kid with a great deal of passion and curiosity about numismatics, both of which were stoked at the ANA Summer Seminars, by dealers, member clubs, and collectors involved with ANA shows. My excitement for our hobby and field of study is my own, but everything I’ve learned came from somewhere else. It’s been a high honor to be treated so well by so many.”

Kraljevich has received many awards for his contributions to the hobby, some of which include the ANA’s Young Numismatist of the Year (1993), Heath Literary Award (2002), Glenn Smedley Award (2011), and the association’s Honorary Doctorate in Numismatics (2015). Kraljevich is also a recipient of multiple Numismatic Literary Guild awards for “Best Column” in a large publication, in 2004, 2006, and 2011.

At ANA conventions, Kraljevich regularly serves as an exhibit judge. He is also a frequent lecturer at the association’s annual conventions, Early American Coppers conventions, and local coin clubs. Kraljevich has served on several ANA committees, including the Museum Committee and the YN Committee.

“Today, his advice on authenticity, appraisal and historical context on a wide variety of early American and exonumic issues is in high demand from collectors and advanced professionals alike,” the ANA writes. “His counsel has been sought by institutions such as the Smithsonian Institution, Colonial Williamsburg, the Massachusetts Historical Society, Monticello, and many others.”

Kraljevich’s “impressive record of achievements, his writing and research skills, integrity, and professionalism continue to raise the standard in numismatics,” according to an ANA press release, which adds, “The American Numismatic Association is all the richer in having John as a dedicated member and supporter.”

