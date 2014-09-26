American Numismatic Society has a busy October

The American Numismatic Society is set for a busy October.

On Oct. 25, the ANS will hold its 157th annual meeting at its headquarters in New York City. The program will start at 3 p.m. and will consist of remarks and presentations by officers and staff as well as election of Trustees. The candidates nominated for a 3-year term ending in 2017 are: Dick Eidswick, Daniel Hamelberg, Robert A. Kandel, Andrew Meadows, Douglass F. Rohrman and Christopher J. Salmon.

On October 14, ANS Adjunct Curator David Hendin will present a lecture titled "Insights on the Biblical Narrative from Judean and New Testament Coins" as part of the Green Scholars Initiative Speaker's Series in conjunction with the exhibit "Passages: Treasures of the Bible” in Springfield, Mo. Hendin is set to present a lecture titled “Coins Speak about Jewish History of the Second Temple Period” at Yeshiva University in New York City on Oct. 28.

On Oct. 30, the ANS and the Colonial Coin Collectors Club (C4) will jointly present Circulating Coinage in Pre-Federal America, a Stack Family Coinage of the Americas Conference, as part of the Whitman Expo in Baltimore.

Oliver Hoover will speak on “Coins of our Forefathers: The Circulating Money of North America before 1780”; Chris Salmon will discuss “The Silver Coins of Massachusetts: Evolution of Minting Techniques”; Jack Howes will present on “Thomas Machin: The Man and his Coinage”; while Coin World columnist John Kraljevich will speak about "World Coins that Circulated in Colonial America: Sources and Methods.” A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the lectures will start at 7 p.m.