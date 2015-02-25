American Numismatic Society digitization efforts

Among the many medals issued by the ANS is this 2004 bronze medal struck by the Medallic Art Co., commemorating the ANS moving to lower Manhattan.

The American Numismatic Society is busy working to expand access to its existing content through digitization while producing new publications highlighting scholarship.

The ANS has partnered with HathiTrust to expand access to its older and out-of-print publications, such as past volumes of The American Journal of Numismatics, Numismatic Literature and Numismatic Notes and Monographs, to the public as Open Access.

HathiTrust is described by the ANS as “a large, collaborative repository of digital content from research libraries and publishers that includes content digitized by Google Books and Internet Archive.”

More than 10 million volumes across various academic disciplines are currently available to research and read through the platform. HathiTrust is a partnership of more than 100 major research institutions and libraries working to ensure that the cultural record is preserved and accessible long into the future.

The ANS explains: “By granting permission, all of these scans will become fully readable and downloadable to anyone who wants them under a Creative Commons license. This means that these ANS publications can be used for personal reading, research, and academic publication just so long as the ANS is cited as the source.”