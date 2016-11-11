A look at both sides of John J. Pittman’s 50-year ANA membership gold medal that brought $2,115 at the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Aug. 9 ANA auction.

2016 has been a relatively good year for gold.

It started the year at $1,072.70 an ounce and then enjoyed steady gains this summer when it routinely hit the $1,350 level. It has moved down from those levels while people wait for the outcome of the presidential election and any potential market response that may impact precious metal prices.

Despite this uncertainty, collectors still love gold coins, especially rare and unusual ones.

Here is one of three from recent sales that caught my eye.

The Lot:

1993 American Numismatic Association gold 50-year membership medal inscribed to John J. Pittman.

The Price:

$2,115

The Story:

The American Numismatic Association is the world’s largest coin hobby organization with roughly 25,000 members. It was founded in 1891 and has issued a variety of numismatic collectibles including membership medals, award medals and convention medals during its long history.

Award and membership medals often stay with the family of the recipient, so they infrequently come to market. At Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 9 ANA auction, the firm sold the gold medal awarded to past ANA President John J. Pittman in 1993 celebrating his 50 years with the organization. The obverse has the ANA’s lamp of knowledge logo while the reverse is personally inscribed. The gold medal of unmarked fineness weighed 11.9 grams and brought $2,115.

