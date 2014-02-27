ANA hosts National Coin Week open house

As part of the American Numismatic Associations National Coin Week activities, on April 26, the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum will host an open house with free admission.

Coin-making demonstrations will be conducted at the Mini-Mint, where 2014 National Coin Week tokens will be given to visitors.

Children can dig for treasure in a pirates chest, where one treasure hunter will find a gold coin. Young visitors can spin the wheel for prizes, National Coin Week medals and more.

One visitor will enter the ANA Cash Cube and get 30 seconds to grab as much money as possible.

Throughout National Coin Week, children can take a quiz leading them through the Money Museum. Participants receive a 2014 Kennedy half dollar.

The ANA encourages collectors to reach out in their communities and promote the hobby. Promotional resources are available at the ANAs National Coin Week Web page, including a proclamation, sample press release, interactive brochure, reading list and music playlist.

To get involved in 2014 National Coin Week, telephone the ANA at 719-482-9814, or write to American Numismatic Association, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.