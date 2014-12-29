ANA to run Treasure Trivia at 60th annual FUN Show in January

The following is a release from the American Numismatic Association:

Young collectors attending the 60th annual Florida United Numismatists Convention in Orlando will have the opportunity to win coins and other prizes by participating in the American Numismatic Association's educational Treasure Trivia game.

"As a FUN member since 2005, as well as a former Florida resident and public school teacher, I am thrilled to be bringing Treasure Trivia to the FUN Show," ANA numismatic instructor Sam Gelberd said. "This show is heavily attended by collectors of all ages, and Treasure Trivia will truly help both the ANA and FUN to reinforce one of our greatest, collective missions—numismatic education, primarily geared toward a younger audience."

Treasure Trivia is a numismatic treasure hunt, where collectors age 17 and younger pick up clues that take them all across the bourse floor, collecting knowledge and prizes along the way.

"Treasure Trivia helps spread this vital knowledge to children in such a fun way that they don't even notice they're learning – especially once they see the prizes they've earned," Gelberd said. "In turn, it is expected that these children will gain a deeper appreciation and fondness for our hobby, which will hopefully continue long into adulthood. If we want our hobby to have a bright future, programs like Treasure Trivia are a must."

Treasure Trivia participants include: Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Wizard Coin Supply, 1715 Fleet Society, Coin World, Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP), John Gulde, J. H. Cline Rare Coins, Kagin's, Douglas F. Bird, Inc., Julian M. Leidman, Miller's Mint, Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America (CONECA) and Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

To participate in Treasure Trivia, just go to the Coins and Kids area at the FUN Show to sign up and receive instructions. Treasure Trivia will be offered the first three days of the show, Thursday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 10.

For more information on Treasure Trivia, contact Gelberd at sgelberd@money.org or at 719-482-9846. For more information on the FUN Show, go to FunTopics.com.