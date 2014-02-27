American Numismatic Association celebrates National Coin Week

The American Numismatic Associations National Coin Week, set for April 20 to 26, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half dollar.

Every year during the third full week of April, the ANA and its members celebrate National Coin Week by letting others know about the joys of collecting and studying coins and other forms of money.

The theme for this years event is "Coin & Country: Celebrating Civic Service."

For the 2014 edition of NCW, the ANA is holding a contest that promotes civic service. To participate, all ANA members can enter the contest by volunteering at a nonprofit organization such as a school, advocacy center, park, museum or other qualified organization and documenting their experiences.

Entries can be in video (under three minutes) or image-and-text format (150 to 300 words with image).

The member who best promotes the merit of his or her nonprofit entity and the importance of volunteerism will receive a Proof 2014 American Eagle quarter-ounce gold coin.

The second-place prize will be a Proof 2014-P Civil Rights Act of 1964 silver dollar and a 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set.

The third-place prize is a Proof 1996-S National Community Service silver dollar and a 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set.

An activity for students K-12, encouraging children to get involved in their communities, is also offered.

For more information about these contests, go to the special NCW page at the ANA website, at www.money.org/nationalcoinweek. To get involved in 2014 National Coin Week, telephone the ANA at 719-482-9814, or write to American Numismatic Association, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.