American Memorial Park quarter gets recognition
- Published: May 3, 2019, 7 AM
The U.S. Mint’s official launch ceremony April 30 for the 2019 Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands quarter dollar drew a crowd of 1,200 people, which included 1,000 schoolchildren.
The Mint was next scheduled to launch the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollar recognizing Guam in ceremonies May 3.
Inside Coin World: Few French notes depict Notre Dame Cathedral: Current columns focus on the depiction of Notre Dame on French notes, why so many 1931-S Lincoln cents survive, and why the VAM-33A Morgan dollar is special.
The April 30 ceremony was held at the American Memorial Park Amphitheater, Micro Beach Road, Garapan, Saipan.
On April 29, the Mint hosted a coin forum at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center, which attracted 26 people, where U.S. Mint representatives outlined numismatic initiatives the Mint is pursuing, and received public input.
The 2019 American Memorial Park quarter dollar depicts a young Chamorro woman in traditional dress at the front of the Flag Circle and Court of Honor. She rests her hand on a plaque with text honoring the sacrifice of those who died in liberation of Saipan during World War II.
The coin is the 47th of 56 to be issued in the America the Beautiful quarters program.
The American Memorial Park quarter dollar entered general circulation on April 1, the same day the U.S. Mint began offering circulation-quality versions of the coins in bags and rolls.
The American Memorial Park quarter dollar reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculpted by U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Phebe Hemphill.
After the April 30 quarter ceremony, the Bank of Guam hosted a coin exchange where $9,000 face value of 2019-P quarter dollars (in 40-coin rolls, each roll $10 face value) was exchanged for cash.
