Rolls of American Memorial Park quarters were exchanged following the April 30 launch ceremony in Garapan, Saipan.

Ryder is joined by American Memorial Park Superintendent Barbara Alberti in handing out circulation-quality Uncirculated 2019-P American Memorial Park quarter dollars free to schoolchildren in attendance.

The 2019 American Memorial Park quarter dollar was ceremonially released April 30 in Garapan, Saipan. The 2019 War in the Pacific Historical Park quarter dollar, for Guam, was set for a ceremonial launch May 3.

The April 30 official launch ceremony on Saipan for the American Memorial Park quarter dollar drew a crowd of 1,200 people.

The U.S. Mint’s official launch ceremony April 30 for the 2019 Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands quarter dollar drew a crowd of 1,200 people, which included 1,000 schoolchildren.

The Mint was next scheduled to launch the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollar recognizing Guam in ceremonies May 3.

The April 30 ceremony was held at the American Memorial Park Amphitheater, Micro Beach Road, Garapan, Saipan.

On April 29, the Mint hosted a coin forum at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center, which attracted 26 people, where U.S. Mint representatives outlined numismatic initiatives the Mint is pursuing, and received public input.

The 2019 American Memorial Park quarter dollar depicts a young Chamorro woman in traditional dress at the front of the Flag Circle and Court of Honor. She rests her hand on a plaque with text honoring the sacrifice of those who died in liberation of Saipan during World War II.

The coin is the 47th of 56 to be issued in the America the Beautiful quarters program.

The American Memorial Park quarter dollar entered general circulation on April 1, the same day the U.S. Mint began offering circulation-quality versions of the coins in bags and rolls.

The American Memorial Park quarter dollar reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculpted by U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Phebe Hemphill.

After the April 30 quarter ceremony, the Bank of Guam hosted a coin exchange where $9,000 face value of 2019-P quarter dollars (in 40-coin rolls, each roll $10 face value) was exchanged for cash.

