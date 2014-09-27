American Medallic Sculpture Association plans annual award

The American Medallic Sculpture Association has announced the establishment of the American Medal of the Year Award.

Mel Wacks, head of the planning committee, indicates that “AMSA hopes that medalists and mints will enthusiastically participate—to help advance the appreciation of an art form that was born during the Renaissance, and that still offers collectors the opportunity to acquire and enjoy superb art medals at surprisingly affordable prices.”

Nominations for the first AMY Award are invited from medalists, mints, judges, AMSA members, or anyone else by March 1, 2015, for medals created in the United States by an American medalist in 2014. There is a limit of three entries per medalist per year, and once someone wins, they will not be eligible for the following two years.

Nomination should include name, address, email and phone number of medalist, material, size, weight, mint or foundry, maximum size of edition, actual number made, and, if applicable, present availability, price and how to order.

High quality color images of both sides of the medals (at 300 dpi) are also required (only one image is required of uniface medals).

Nominations for the 2014 AMY should be submitted by March 1 by email.

The pleiad of distinguished jurors are: Philip Attwood, Curator of Medals, Department of Coins and Medals, British Museum and editor of The Medal; Cory Gillilland, member of the consultative committee of Fédération Internationale de la Médaille d’Art and formerly Curator and Deputy Director of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution; Barbara Gregory, editor of The Numismatist; Arthur Houghton, former curator of antiquities at the J. Paul Getty Museum and president of the American Numismatic Society; Steve Roach, editor of Coin World; Dr. Alan Stahl, curator of numismatics, Princeton University; and Ben Weiss, member of the board of directors of Medal Collectors of America.

Further information about AMSA can be found at the organization's website.