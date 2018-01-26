American Liberty tenth ounce gold debut

The Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin is limited to a release of 135,000 coins, with a household ordering limit of five coins.

The U.S. Mint will open sales at noon Eastern Time Feb. 8 for the Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin.

Beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 8, collectors will be able to order the Proof 2018-W American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin from the U.S. Mint.

The coin is limited to a release of 135,000 coins, with a household ordering limit of five coins. Pricing will be announced in the days just before the product release.

It bears the same obverse and reverse designs that appeared on the 2017-W American Liberty 225th Anniversary gold $100 coin and the 2017 American Liberty silver medals.

The obverse design depicts Liberty rendered as an African-American woman wearing a crown of stars. The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phoebe Hemphill.

The reverse depicts what the Mint describes as a bold and powerful eagle in flight, with its eyes toward opportunity and a determination to attain it. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris T. Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

The 24-karat-gold coin is 16.5 millimeters in diameter, weighs 3.11 grams, and bears a reeded edge.