American Liberty silver medal sales set for Aug. 18

The Proof 2022-P American Liberty silver medal is limited to a release of 75,000 medals.

The Proof 2022-P American Liberty 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal is scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Aug. 18.

The medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint and will bear the P Mint mark. Maximum issue is restricted to 75,000 medals.

Each medal is offered at $75 with a household order limit of one medal.

The medal designs duplicate those rendered for the Proof 2021-W American Liberty gold $100 coin, but without the coin inscriptions.

The allegorical image depicting the concept of Liberty on the obverse of both the coin and medal is a wild American mustang horse, bucking off a western-style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution. The horse is centered on a rising sun.

The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Beth Zaiken, a Minnesota-based professional artist and illustrator, and digitally sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The reverse depicts a close-up rendition of an eagle’s head facing right. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

While the designs on the gold coin were struck in high relief, the same designs on the silver medal are not.

