American Liberty silver medal inventory sells quickly

The Proof 2022-P American Liberty silver medal went on sale Aug. 18 and as of Aug. 24 was “currently unavailable.”

More than half of the limited-edition Proof 2022-P American Liberty silver medals were recorded sold by the U.S. Mint during the first day of sales Aug. 18.

The Mint’s Aug. 21 sales report records sales totaling 49,835 medals from a maximum release of 75,000 medals, priced at $75 each. As of Aug. 23, the silver medal product option was in “Currently Unavailable” status. No household-order limit was in place.

The notice on the Mint’s product catalog online indicates: “We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. If you provide your email address or cell number using the ‘REMIND ME’ button, you will receive any back-in-stock messages we send related to this product.”

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World Aug. 22 that first day medal sales reached 39,719 pieces. Of the total number recorded sold, 31,256 medals came from general sales (online and at sales outlets at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., and at contracted sales centers at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints). Another 5,000 were sold to attendees at the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, and 3,463 medals were purchased by Authorized Bulk Purchase Program dealers.

The ABPP program allows up to 10% of a numismatic product’s maximum release to be purchased, combined, by the 18 dealers that comprise the ABPP program. The dealers have to pay a 5% premium above the retail price and pick up their product at the contracted order fulfillment warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals bear the designs introduced in 2021 on the Proof 2021-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin. The medals are struck at the Philadelphia Mint and bear the facility’s P Mint on the reverse directly below the tip of the bottom of the eagle’s beak.

