American Liberty High Relief silver medal on horizon

The Mint mark of the production facility appears in the field below the eagle. The West Point Mint strike is shown.

The designs for the two Proof 2016 American Liberty High Relief silver medals are the same that appeared on the 2015-W American Liberty High Relief $100 gold coin. Illustrated is the silver medal struck at the West Point Mint.

While production is already ongoing at the West Point and San Francisco Mints for the Proof 2016 American Liberty, High Relief silver medals, no specific release date has yet been announced by U.S. Mint officials.

Officials have also not announced mintage limits, if any, nor ordering restrictions nor pricing.

The silver medals bear the same designs that appear on the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin released July 30, 2015.

The silver medals are being struck with a Proof finish on 1-ounce .999 fine silver blanks of the same kind as are used to strike American Eagle silver coins. The medals are being struck with a smooth plain edge.

The medal struck at the San Francisco Mint will bear the S Mint mark while the West Point Mint strikes will exhibit the W Mint mark. The Mint mark appears on the medal's reverse in the field below the eagle.

Both the West Point and the San Francisco Mint medals are struck on a Gräbener GMP 360 TK coinage press. Each blank is struck three times under 219 metric tons of pressure per strike. The dies are oriented to strike vertically, with the upper or hammer die being the obverse and the lower or anvil die being the reverse.

The obverse of the medal will bear U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz's modern rendition of Liberty. Liberty is depicted robed and with a crown of leaves, a torch raised in her right hand and holding an American flag on staff in her left. The obverse was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Paul C. Balan and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. The design features an eagle rising in flight, gripping an olive branch in its talons.