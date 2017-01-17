When the 2017 American Liberty gold coin goes on sale
- Published: Jan 17, 2017, 10 AM
Collectors will have the opportunity to begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint for the 1792–2017-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin at noon ET on April 6.
The launch of sales of this second coin in the American Liberty series occurs four days after the 225th anniversary of the April 2, 1792, passage of legislation authorizing a Mint and a federal coinage. The coin's edge marking is a nod to the Mint’s anniversary celebration.
The product will be limited to a maximum mintage and release of 100,000 coins. U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said no decision has been announced whether any household ordering restrictions will be in place on the first day of sales.
Initial pricing will be announced closer to the April 6 release date.
