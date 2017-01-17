225th ANNIVERSARY with a five-pointed star on each side will appear incuse on each of the three segments of the three-piece segmented collar to commemorate the U.S. Mint’s 225th anniversary on April 2, 2017.

The approved obverse and reverse designs were recommended in 2016 by both the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The 1792-2017 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin will feature an obverse portrait bearing Liberty rendered as an African-American woman. The coin is being edge-marked to celebrate the U.S. Mint's 225th anniversary.

Collectors will have the opportunity to begin placing orders with the U.S. Mint for the 1792–2017-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin at noon ET on April 6.

The launch of sales of this second coin in the American Liberty series occurs four days after the 225th anniversary of the April 2, 1792, passage of legislation authorizing a Mint and a federal coinage. The coin's edge marking is a nod to the Mint’s anniversary celebration.

The product will be limited to a maximum mintage and release of 100,000 coins. U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said no decision has been announced whether any household ordering restrictions will be in place on the first day of sales.

Initial pricing will be announced closer to the April 6 release date.

