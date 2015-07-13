American Liberty gold pricing grid on Federal Register

Pricing ranges for the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin to go on sale July 30 were announced July 13 by the U.S. Mint via the Federal Register.

The pricing grid that the U.S. Mint will use to determine the initial purchase price for the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin when sales open July 30 was announced July 13 through the Federal Register.

The $100 gold coin is to go on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time, with a maximum product release of 50,000 coins. Pricing for the coin will vary weekly with the London Bullion Market Association's London Gold Price weekly average gold price. According to the Mint's Federal Register announcement, "Pricing is evaluated every Wednesday and is modified if necessary."

The Mint is expected to announce the opening price July 29, the day before sales for the much-anticipated numismatic product begin.

According to the announced pricing grid, the Mint's price will be between $390 and $440 above the spot price. Pricing is given in U.S. dollars.

The gold coin is 1-ounce of .9999 fine gold.

The pricing grid released July 13 by the U.S. Mint through the Federal Register appears below: