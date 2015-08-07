American Liberty gold coin sales fluctuate during first week

The tri-fold certificate of authenticity includes detailed production specifications for the gold $100 coin. The facsimile signature of Matthew Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director of the United States Mint and President Obama’s nominee for Mint director, appears on the back.

The designs of the High Relief $100 coin have drawn mixed opinions from collectors.

Sales of the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin are inching closer to a sellout of the maximum 50,000-coin authorization.

During the first week of sales for the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin, the U.S. Mint reports 84.1 percent of the maximum authorization were sold.

Through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5, the Mint recorded sales of 42,076 of the coins.

Sales reached 42,146 by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3 and climbed to 42,167 coins 24 hours later. Mint officials attribute an Aug. 5 sales decrease, to 42,076, to order reconciliation. Sales by the end of the day Aug. 6 totaled 42,190 coins.

The product, with a release limit of 50,000 coins, went on sale at noon Eastern Time July 30 priced at $1,490 per coin. The price remained at $1,490 as of Aug. 7.

The U.S. Mint did not plan to offer the coin Aug. 11 to 15 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., even if the 50,000-coin limit was not yet reached.

Orders for more than 30,000 of the gold coins were placed within the first 75 minutes of sales July 30, according to Mint officials.

Customer reactions

Collectors who ordered the coins posted comments on Coin World’s Facebook page soon after receiving the coins ordered from the U.S. Mint, or after seeing Coin World’s posting of images of a coin a collector had received:

Rhett Walters: Isn’t it beautiful?

Don-Barb Coffman: Got mine, two days ago! Nice!

Bob Somers: Liberty should eat a sandwich or something.

Mike Welch: I really like the reverse. Pictures don’t look near as good as the real thing. If they were Proof I think they would even be better.