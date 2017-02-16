US Coins

American Liberty gold coin on display at Long Beach

The 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin is on display in Long Beach.

Coin World photo by David Romano.

Collectors are getting their first in-person look at the 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin on Feb. 16 at the Long Beach Expo in California. 

Two examples of the coin are on display in plastic cases at the United States Mint’s booth, which is Booth No. 1248. 

The coin made headlines in the mainstream media in January because its portrayal of Lady Liberty is as a young African-American woman. 

The new American Liberty gold coin is scheduled to go on sale at noon ET on April 6.

The launch of sales of this second coin in the American Liberty series — you can read about the first coin here — occurs four days after the 225th anniversary of the April 2, 1792, passage of legislation authorizing a Mint and a federal coinage. The coin’s edge marking is a nod to the Mint’s anniversary celebration.

The product will be limited to a maximum mintage and release of 100,000 coins. No decision has been announced about any household ordering restrictions.

Initial pricing will be announced closer to the release. In the meantime, have a look:

