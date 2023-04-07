American Liberty designs revealed for gold coin and silver medal

The Proof 2023-P American Liberty 1-ounce silver medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Obverse and reverse designs appearing on the Proof 2023-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin feature a bristlecone pine and an eagle perched on a rock.

The United States Mint released images of a struck example of the Proof 2023-W American Liberty, High Relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin, which the Mint will offer in a limited edition this summer.

A specific release date and maximum authorized mintage are yet to be announced. Pricing for the $100 coin will be announced closer to the exact release date. The previous rendition, the Proof 2021-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin, was issued with a maximum mintage restricted to 12,500 coins.

The Proof coin is being struck at the West Point Mint.

The designs that appear on the 2023-W Proof coin will also appear sometime in 2023, minus the coin inscriptions, on a Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, with added inscription WE SHALL PERSEVERE.

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While the gold coin is struck with a reeded edge, the silver medal is struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a plain edge collar die.

The 2023-dated silver medal will carry the Philadelphia Mint’s P Mint mark on the obverse.

The Proof silver medals are struck on the same 40.6-millimeter planchets used for the production of American Eagle silver dollar coins.

Silver medals bearing the 2021-W American Liberty gold coin designs were dated and issued in 2022, with a maximum issue of 75,000, all of which sold out at $82 each.

2023 designs

The obverse of the 2023 coin was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The allegorical representation of Liberty on the obverse is a bristlecone pine, a tree species native to California, Nevada, and Utah.

“It is thought to be one of the oldest living organisms on Earth, living up to 5,000 years,” according to the U.S. Mint’s narrative. “Bristlecone pines grow in places where other plants cannot, and are often the species that is first to repopulate the land after cataclysmic changes such as a lava run or glacial runoff.”

The reverse design was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

McGraw’s design illustrates an eagle at rest perched atop a rock, securing its position with its talons. The eagle’s breast faces to the viewer’s left, with the eagle’s head cocked toward the viewer’s right. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is inscribed in large letters around the top border. On the coin, E PLURIBUS UNUM is inscribed on the base of the rock. 1 OZ. .9999 FINE GOLD is inscribed in an arc below UNITED STATES with the denomination as $100, horizontally, in the field to the left of the eagle’s right talons. McGraw’s initials JPM appear in the field below and right of the eagle’s left talons.

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