American Liberty coin, medal sales set for Aug. 10

The Proof 2023-W American Liberty $100 gold coin (shown) and Proof 2023-P American Liberty silver medal are both limited-edition products offered by the U.S. Mint.

The United States Mint was scheduled to offer Aug. 10 the limited-edition Proof 2023-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin and companion Proof 2023-P American Liberty silver medal.

Pricing for the gold coin was not yet announced as of Aug. 3; the silver medal was priced at $82 each.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin’s release was limited to 12,500 coins, with a household-order limit of three coins. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal is restricted to a release of 75,000 medals, at five medals per household.

The reeded edge gold coin is being struck at the West Point Mint and bears the facility’s W Mint mark on the obverse, in the field below the date. The plain edge silver medal is being produced at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark on the obverse below the date.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Elana Hagler designed the obverse of the gold coin and silver medal, with U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna responsible for sculpting Hagler’s design.

The coin and medal bear the same designs, but the medal is sans any coin inscriptions.

The obverse features a bristlecone pine, a species native to California, Nevada, and Utah, thought to be the oldest living organisms on Earth, living up to 5,000 years. Bristlecone pines grow in places where other plants cannot and are often the species first to repopulate the land after cataclysmic changes, such as a lava run or glacial runoff.

The reverse — designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw — depicts a young bald eagle standing on a rocky outcropping moments before it takes flight.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter