Mint won't sell American Liberty, High Relief gold coins at ANA

The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin will not be sold by the U.S. Mint at the upcoming ANA World's Fair of Money.

American Liberty at ANA

One of the things Coin World has noted in its coverage of the big release of the 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin, but hasn't put in a headline until now, is the fact that the coin will not be available from the U.S. Mint at the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money, which takes place next week in Rosemont, Ill.

As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Mint has sold 42,167 of the 50,000 coins that will be sold, meaning it's unlikely the product will still be availabe when the bourse opens to the public on Aug. 11.

