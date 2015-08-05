Mint won't sell American Liberty, High Relief gold coins at ANA
- Published: Aug 5, 2015, 12 PM
1. American Liberty at ANA
One of the things Coin World has noted in its coverage of the big release of the 2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin, but hasn't put in a headline until now, is the fact that the coin will not be available from the U.S. Mint at the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money, which takes place next week in Rosemont, Ill.
As of 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Mint has sold 42,167 of the 50,000 coins that will be sold, meaning it's unlikely the product will still be availabe when the bourse opens to the public on Aug. 11.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:16 p.m. ET Wednesday:
3. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last couple of days:
- Gold American Eagle bullion sales in July more than double June's total [INFOGRAPHIC]
- Hobby fighting proposed cultural property regulations in Germany
- Here's what the West Point Mint's bullion storage vault looks like
4. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 7 PM
ANA suspends 2020 World's Fair of Money and PNG Day canceled
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 2 PM
Market Analysis: 1914-S Indian Head eagle is rare in top grades
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: What’s a 1907 Rolled Rim $10 coin?