The Proof silver medal is composed of .999 fine silver and is available only in the set.

More than 70 percent of the maximum 10,000 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Coin and Medal sets have been recorded sold by the U.S. Mint.

The silver American Legion medal is only available in the 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Coin and Medal set.

Sales for the 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Coin and Medal set have reached 7,025 of the maximum 10,000 sets available.

The set contains a Proof 2019-P American Legion silver dollar and Proof silver medal. The medal in silver is available only in the set. A bronze version of the medal will be issued beginning in 2020 as part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medals offerings.

The Mint’s latest sales figures by product option are current through May 23.

The latest sales are:

??Coin & Medal set, 7,025.

??Three-Coin Proof set, 6,539.

??Single Uncirculated gold $5, 2,016.

??Single gold Proof $5, 2,393.

??Single Uncirculated silver dollar, 10,643.

??Single Proof silver dollar, 27,302.

??Single Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, 9,704.

??Single copper-nickel clad Proof half dollar, 15,235.

