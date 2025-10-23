American Innovation Reverse Proof set to go on sale Dec. 6

The 2025-S American Innovation dollars Reverse Proof set will go on sale from the U.S. Mint on Dec. 6.

The four-coin 2025-S American Innovation dollars Reverse Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Dec. 6.

The set has an authorized product limit of 57,816 sets.

Advance orders can be placed by subscription online at www.usmint.gov.

The sets are being offered at $32.25 each.

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The manganese-brass clad coins feature reverse designs representing achievements in the states of Arkansas, Texas, Michigan and Florida.

The reverse designs reflect:

* Arkansas — Home of Raye Montague, American engineer credited with creating the first computer-generated U.S. naval ship design. After rebuilding a computer and designing the program, she designed her first ship in 18 hours 56 minutes.

* Michigan — Celebrating the 1930s-era automobile assembly line.

* Florida — Honors the Space Shuttle Program. An image of a NASA space shuttle lifting off from Launch Complex 39 at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center is illustrated.

* Texas — Home to Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center. The reverse design features an American astronaut conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Each of the reverse designs is paired with the common obverse depicting a rendition of the Statue of Liberty. The obverse incorporates the machine cog privy mark rendition unique to the 2025 issues.

The obverse privy mark has changed annually since the American Innovation Dollar Series was introduced in 2018.

Each Reverse Proof dollar coin’s finish features raised elements with mirrored Proof surfaces contrasted against frosted fields. A standard Proof surface features frosted devices against mirror-finish fields.

The manganese-brass clad composition is composed of 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese, 2% nickel, and the balance copper.

The composition is the same as that introduced for the Sacagawea dollar struck for circulation beginning in 2000.

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