American Innovation Proof set sales start Oct. 14

The United States Mint’s product line for the American Innovation dollars adds one of its new items with the release of this year’s four-coin Proof set, scheduled to go on sale Oct. 14. It is priced at $24 and has no product, mintage, or household limits.

The United States Mint’s product line for the American Innovation dollars adds a new item with the release of this year’s four-coin Proof set, scheduled to go on sale Oct. 14.

The four coins, struck at the San Francisco Mint, celebrate “innovations” in the states of New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, and North Carolina.

The set is priced at $24 and has no product, mintage, or household limits.

Unlike earlier dollar coin programs (the Presidential, Sacagawea and Native American dollars), the standard Proof American Innovation dollars are not included in the annual Proof sets, which contain the cent through half dollar and the Native American dollar. Collectors wanting a complete set of all four 2021-S American Innovation dollars will have to purchase the separate product.

Each coin shares a standard obverse featuring the Statue of Liberty designed by Justin Kunz.

Each reverse celebrates a particular innovation originating in a respective state, as described by the Mint’s narratives:

New Hampshire: The reverse design by Christina Hess depicts Ralph Baer’s brown box game “Handball” on the right side of the coin. The left side of the coin features NEW HAMPSHIRE and PLAYER 1 on an incused background. IN HOME VIDEO GAME SYSTEM and RALPH BAER encircles the outside of the coin in a text that is meant to pay homage to Ralph Baer’s Odyssey game. The additional inscription is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The design of the coin is also symbolic of an arcade token.

Virginia: The reverse design by Matt Swaim depicts a view of the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel in a cross section cut-away, illustrating the ingenuity involved in constructing it. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and VIRGINIA.

New York: The reverse design by Ronald D. Sanders depicts a packet boat being pulled from a city in the East toward the country areas to the West. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and NEW YORK.

North Carolina: The reverse design by Ronald D. Sanders features a stack of three textbooks with FIRST PUBLIC UNIVERSITY on the spine of the middle book. A lamp of knowledge is perched atop the books, and olive branches curve around the edge of the design. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and NORTH CAROLINA.

The edge of each coin is inscribed with 2021, S Mint mark, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The Proof coins have a sharp relief and a mirror-like background with frosted foregrounds, giving them a cameo effect.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter