American Innovation dollars for Virginia site now available

Circulation quality 2021 American Innovation, Virginia, $1 coins are being offered in bags and rolls by the U.S. Mint.

Sales by the United States Mint of bags and rolls of circulation quality 2021 American Innovation dollars representing Virginia were offered beginning July 27.

The 2021 American Innovation, Virginia dollar reverse honors the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, which consists of 12 miles of low-level trestle, two mile-long tunnels, two bridges, two miles of causeway, and four man-made islands.

The common obverse for the series depicts a rendition of the Statue of Liberty, with a machine gear in the field below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.

The date, Mint mark, 13 stars and E PLURIBUS UNUM are rendered incuse on the otherwise plain edge.

The U.S. Mint is offering 25-coin machine-wrapped paper rolls of coins struck at the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint at $34.50 per roll. The coins are also offered in 100-coin canvas bags from each production facility for $117.50 per bag.

Circulation-quality dollars are produced for numismatic sales and offered at premiums above face value.

None of the dollar coins are struck for release into general circulation.

