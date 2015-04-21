American Fighter Aces to get congressional gold medal May 20

The American Fighter Aces will receive their congressional gold medal May 20 during a ceremony to be held in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

The U.S. Senate agreed by unanimous consent April 20 to a concurrent resolution authorizing the hall's use for the medal presentation ceremony. The House approved the concurrent resolution April 14.

According to the authorizing legislation, Public Law 113-105 signed into law by President Obama on May 23, 2014, "An American Fighter Ace is a fighter pilot who has served honorably in a United States military service and who has destroyed 5 or more confirmed enemy aircraft in aerial combat during a war or conflict in which American armed forces have participated."

The U.S. Mint is expected to offer 3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the American Fighter Aces gold medal for public sale.

