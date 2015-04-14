American Fighter Aces gold medal ceremony in preparation

A concurrent resolution was passed April 13 in the U.S. House of Representatives to reserve Emancipation Hall in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for the May 20 presentation of a congressional gold medal recognizing the American Fighter Aces.

The concurrent resolution introduced by Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, was sent to the U.S. Senate for the upper legislative body's consideration.

The medal's enabling legislation, Public Law 113–105 , signed into law by President Obama on May 23, 2014, recognizes American fighter pilots who have served honorably in the U.S. military and destroyed five or more confirmed enemy aircraft in aerial combat during a war or conflict in which American armed forces have participated.

The Treasury secretary has the discretion to authorize the U.S. Mint to strike and issue for sale to the public 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal.

