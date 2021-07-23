American Eagles gone in 20 minutes on first day

United States Mint customers on July 20 placed sufficient orders during the first 20 minutes of sales for the limited-edition Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar to exhaust the maximum authorization of 300,000 coins.

U.S. Mint officials do not reference the sales as sold out until orders are fully reconciled .

Household restrictions limited orders to three coins at $73 per coin.

The Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar is scheduled to go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Aug. 12. The product is restricted to 200,000 coins with a household ordering limit of three coins. The price for the San Francisco Mint coin is the same as the West Point Mint coin at $73 each.

Sales of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar were originally scheduled for July 1, but U.S. Mint officials scuttled the launch amid concerns over electronic attacks on the bureau’s e-commerce platform from those attempting to circumvent household ordering limitations.

Design details of the obverse for the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar were “refreshed” from sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original obverse introduced on the silver American Eagle in 1986 and based on the design from the Walking Liberty half dollar issued from 1916 through 1947.

The new Eagle Landing reverse designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra replaces now-retired Mint chief engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle reverse, which debuted in 1986.

