American Eagle set for release on Oct. 7

The limited-edition Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle gold $50 coin with anti-counterfeiting enhancement and the new Reverse of 2021 design will be offered on October 7.

Notice the anti-counterfeiting device notched into the edge of the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 coin.

The limited-edition Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle gold $50 coin with anti-counterfeiting enhancement and the new Reverse of 2021 design will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 7.

The coin is restricted to a maximum mintage of 9,100 coins and a one-coin household order limit.

The issue price will be announced in the days leading up to the release and is subject to change weekly depending on the spot price of the gold the coin contains.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed how the anti-counterfeiting details function. The main design detail noted is a notch in the coin’s edge that interrupts the normal edge reeding. The notch is being executed only with the edge dies for the 1-ounce gold $50 coins.

Viewing the coin with the obverse up, the notch appears on the edge in line with an imaginary line bisecting Liberty vertically. With the reverse side up, the notch aligns with the space between the E and second S in STATES.

The Mint’s numismatic product catalog does not list any offering of an Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin.

The U.S. Mint is ready to release sometime in June the bullion version of the Reverse of 2021 gold American Eagle, presumably with the same anti-counterfeiting notch already introduced on the Proof 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins.

