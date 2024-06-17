American Eagle sales update shows silver strong

The Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle gold $50 coin is limited to a maximum release of 13,000 coins.

Early sales reports of the 2024 American Eagle silver dollar indicate nearly 90,000 sold.

Sales by the United States Mint of the Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle silver dollars through June 9 totaled 89,273 coins, after their on-sale release three days earlier.

Orders were limited during the first 24 hours of sales to 10 coins per household, after which the restriction was lifted. The coin was released for sale at noon Eastern Time June 6.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White indicated the sales total combines sales initiated after the product release and advance orders placed by subscription, as well as the coin allocations sold to the 18 dealers that comprise the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP).

The Mint did not break down sales by the three ordering categories.

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The Mint currently offers the Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollars at $76 each with no mintage limit.

Uncirculated American Eagle gold coin

The Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle 1-ounce .9167 fine gold $50 coin, limited to a maximum issue of 13,000 coins, opened sales June 6 at $3,170 per coin, and is subject to potential weekly change according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for gold coins. Total initial sales reached 1,073 coins.

The edge of the Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle silver dollar exhibits a notch as an anti-counterfeiting device at the 9 o’clock position. The notch on the American Eagle gold $50 coin is in a similar location (not shown below).

The location of the edge notch has changed annually for the American Eagle coins since the device was introduced in June 2021.

The notching was implemented to coincide with a completely newly redesigned reverses for both the gold and silver American Eagle series, which replaced the prior designs in use from 1986 through mid-2021.

The silver coin’s original Heraldic Eagle reverse was rendered and engraved in 1986 by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti. Its 2021 reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by then U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The silver coin’s obverse introduced in 1986 was adapted from American sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty design employed on the half dollar from 1916 through 1947, and it was enhanced for the 2021 issue and subsequent issues, to more closely resemble Weinman’s original design .

The obverse design for the American Eagle gold coins was also strengthened in June 2021, to more closely reflect American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ design as introduced in 1907 on the $20 gold double eagle.

American artist Miley Busiek’s Family of Eagles reverse design originally rendered for the gold American Eagles series, beginning in 1986 and employed through mid 2021, was replaced with a completely new eagle design as well.

That new reverse depicts the head of an American eagle facing left, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

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