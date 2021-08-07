American Eagle gold coin sales draw interest

Among the single coin product options generating the most interest July 29 was the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 tenth-ounce gold $5 coin.

First-day sales July 29 for the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins registered strong interest for the single 10th-ounce gold $5 coins and the four-coin Proof set.

The Proof Reverse of 2021 gold coins exhibit a modified obverse with enhanced details paired with a completely new reverse design of an eagle’s head facing right, which replaces the Family of Eagle reverse legislated for the Reverse of 1986 issues.

First-day sales July 29, with a household limit of one per product (household limits were dropped on the second day of sales), for the Proof American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins are listed here by product option and price, followed by mintage limit, then product limit, and finally first-day sales numbers:

➤ Single 1-ounce $50 coin, $2,700; mintage limit, 15,875; product limit, 5,625; first-day sales, 5,551.

➤ Single half-ounce $25 coin, $1,375; mintage limit, 12,250; product limit, 2,000; first-day sales, 1,975.

➤ Single quarter-ounce $10 coin, $715; mintage limit, 13,625; product limit, 3,375; first-day sales, 3,331.

➤ Single 10th-ounce $5 coin, $315; mintage limit, 20,250; product limit, 10,000; first-day sales, 9,886.

➤ Four-coin gold set $5,055; mintage limit, none; product limit, 10,250; first-day sales, 10,132.

