The week's top post on CoinWorld.com profiled a PCGS MS-70 1999-W American Eagle quarter-ounce gold bullion coin that mistakenly carried a W Mint mark and sold for more than $10,000 at auction.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Invisible ink? No, just a polymer note, an eraser and someone too easily bored: Not only can the whole note be shrunk, the ink on a new Clydesdale Bank £5 note can be removed through the use of a pencil eraser.

4. Finding a key identifier on a fake key-date 1893-S Morgan dollar: Thousands of fake 1893-S Morgan dollars have found their way into the U.S. rare coin marketplace over the last few years. How can you identify them?

3. The U.S. coins we were using the last time the Cubs won the World Series: A lot has changed since 1908, but nothing gives numismatists quite the sense of how distant an era is like taking a look at its coinage.

2. Gold skyrockets, then falls back to earth, in wake of Donald Trump victory over Hillary Clinton: The price of an ounce of gold went on a wild ride in the hours after Tuesday's election.

1. The tiny mistake that makes this American Eagle gold $10 bullion coin a $10,000 rarity: The U.S. Mint was busy in 1999 striking gold coins to meet increased demand for physical gold. So, naturally, errors like the one this coin features happened.

