American Eagle 25th Anniversary Silver Coin set priced at

Sales of the limited-edition 2011 American Eagle 25th Anniversary Silver Coin set by the U.S. Mint will begin at noon Eastern Time Oct. 27, with each set offered at $299.95.

The option has a maximum authorization of 100,000 sets. Orders will be limited to five sets per household for the first week of sales. At the end of this period, the United States Mint will re-evaluate this limit and extend, adjust or remove it.

While the inaugural price will be $299.95 per set, as with all products containing precious metals, it is subject to change, according to U.S. Mint officials.

The set contains the following coins:

? One Uncirculated 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver coin.

? One Proof 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver coin.

? One Reverse Proof 2011-P American Eagle 1-ounce silver coin.

? One 2011 American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin struck without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.

? One Uncirculated 2011-S American Eagle 1-ounce silver coin.

The Reverse Proof 2011-W coin and Uncirculated 2011-S coin are unique to the set.

All five coins are encapsulated and mounted in a single custom-designed, highly polished, lacquered hardwood presentation case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The United States Mint will produce up to 100,000 sets.

Orders will be accepted online at www.usmint.gov/catalog or by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468. A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders. ¦