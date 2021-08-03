American Eagle 10th-ounce set features both designs

The American Eagle 2021 One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition will be limited to a product release of 5,000 sets when it goes on sale by the U.S. Mint on Aug. 5.

Pricing was not available as of July 29; that will be determined just before the set goes on sale. The product has a household ordering restriction limited to one set.

The set contains examples of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle Reverse of 1986 10th-ounce gold coin and the Reverse of 2021 10th-ounce gold coin.

The numismatic product illustrates the transition of the gold American Eagle from its original designs introduced in the fall of 1986 with the establishment of the American Eagle coin program to the 2021 introduction of an obverse with enhanced details and a completely new reverse design.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewslet-ter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter