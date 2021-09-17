American Eagle $1 single-coin sales near maximum for that product option

Sales of the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar include 12,960 coins sold in a bulk option, outside the single-coin limit authorized. Sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s designer’s initial are added to the obverse and should not be mistaken for the W Mint mark, which appears on the coin’s reverse.

Sept. 9 sales of the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollars nearly reached the maximum authorization of 175,000 coins. The coin, bearing the new reverse and “refreshed” obverse, was offered at $67 per coin.

Todd Martin, deputy chief of Corporate Communications for the Mint, verified to Coin World Sept. 10 that successful, confirmed orders represent sales of 167,619 coins.

As of the Sept. 12 sales report, single coin sales were reported at 174,032 coins, and 315 of the 40-coin bulk purchase packs were recorded sold. Another nine 40-coin packs were sold Sept. 15, bringing the total of coins sold in 40-coin packs 12,960 coins. These reported sales push the combined total to 186,992 coins.

According to Michael White of the United States Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, “The Bulk Packs are sold as a separate sku with its own quantity based on enrollments by Bulk Dealers. The 175,000 is the mintage for the single coin sku.”

The coins in the 40-coin packs are housed solely in plastic capsules, without the additional packaging of the single-coin option.

Collectors reported continued ordering problems at the Mint’s website, with some shut out because in multiple attempts to place an order they were repeatedly bumped out of the queue at checkout.

The “refreshed” obverse, thanks to technological advancements in the design and minting process, now encompasses some of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original details that were not previously possible when the Walking Liberty half dollar was introduced in 1916 or when the design was adapted for the American Eagle silver dollar 70 years later.

Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty is illustrated in full stride, enveloped in folds of the American flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. For the 2021 coin, the United States Mint returned to its original historical assets to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision.

The obverse also adds Weinman’s designer’s initials in the field below the motto IN GOD / WE TRUST, which were not on the original 1916 design (they appeared on the reverse).

The reverse is the completely new design created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by now retired U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

