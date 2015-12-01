American Coin Currency set Ordering Limits Lifted

The set is limited to a maximum release of 90,000 sets. Sales as of Nov. 30 were reported at 74,112.

The key attraction in the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set is the Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar that is exclusive to the set.

Coin image courtesy of U.S. Mint; image of Mohawk Ironworkers working high above New York City courtesy of Smithsonian Institution's Museum of the American Indian.

Ordering limits for the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency Set with the coin honoring the Mohawk Ironworkers were lifted effective Dec. 1 by the United States Mint.

Customers had been limited to a maximum limit of five sets since the set was inaugurally issued Aug. 24.

The reverse design of the coin honors Mohawk ironworkers who built many of the skyscrapers in New York City. The design shows a Mohawk ironworker reaching for an I-beam that is swinging into position, against a high elevation view of the city skyline in the background. Rivets are seen on the left and right side of the design border.

The coin’s obverse retains the Sacagawea design by sculptor Glenda Goodacre first introduced in 2000.

The Enhanced Uncirculated dollar carries the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint incuse on the edge along with the date, motto E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 stars.

The tri-fold presentation folder housing the coin also includes one Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The serial number on the $1 note begins with “911” in honor of the Mohawk ironworkers’ recovery efforts following the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The set also contains historical information about the Mohawk ironworkers and their contributions to “high iron” construction work on New York City skyscrapers, including the World Trade Center, complementing the coin's reverse design.

Packaging problems with the set resulted in a number of the sets being returned after their recipients discovered the $1 Federal Reserve note shifted outside of its intended enclosure. In some instances, the notes were either creased or stuck to the adhesive meant to secure the note inside its packaging compartment.