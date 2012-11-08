The United States Mint is now accepting orders for the 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin set.

The 10-coin set, priced at $5.95, contains the 2012 America the Beautiful quarter dollars in circulation quality — one of each quarter dollar from the Philadelphia and Denver Mint facilities. The coins are of the same quality as the coins released into circulation by the Federal Reserve Banks.

The coins feature reverse designs honoring El Yunque National Forest (Puerto Rico), Chaco Culture National Historical Park (New Mexico), Acadia National Park (Maine), Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii) and Denali National Park and Preserve (Alaska).

According to the Mint, the packaging allows the coins to be removed easily and placed in the U.S. Mint’s own America the Beautiful Quarters Coin Album and other storage options.

Orders are accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order will be added to all domestic orders. ¦