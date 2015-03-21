America the Beautiful quarters 2015 set available April 27

Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

April 22 is the opening day of sale by the U.S. Mint for the 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set.

The 10-coin 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set goes on sale April 27 by the U.S. Mint.

The set is offered for $28.95 and has no ordering restrictions.

The set contains Uncirculated finish copper-nickel-clad quarter dollars struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. The reverse designs of the coins recognize Homestead National Monument of America in Nebraska, Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana, Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Delaware, and the Saratoga National Historical Park in New York.

More from CoinWorld.com:



Q. David Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.

United States Mint unveils 2015 First Spouse gold coin designs

Low-mintage 'King of Morgan dollars' example sells for nearly $40,000

$60,000 gold coin is lost at ANA National Money Show, found and returned within hours

Casino owner altered surfaces of coins to stem exodus as souvenirs

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!