Latest America the Beautiful quarter launched into circulation

Saratoga National Historical Park Superintendent Amy Bracewell and United States Mint Acting Quality Manager Ron Harrigal participate in the ceremonial coin pour during the launch of the Saratoga National Historical Park quarter in Schuylerville, N.Y., on Nov. 17, 2015.

The U.S. Mint's newest America the Beautiful quarter dollar is now in circulation.

Mint officials were on hand Tuesday at Schuylerville (N.Y.) High School for the launch of the Saratoga National Historical Park quarter, during which $27,000 worth of quarters were exchanged.

According to the Mint, more than 1,400 people attended the launch ceremony, including 500 students.

A coin forum on Monday night brought out 75 attendees.

The Saratoga quarter dollar is the 30th release in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative to honor 56 national parks and other national sites.

The quarter's reverse depicts a close-up of the moment British Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered his sword to American Gen. Horatio Gates, a turning point many believe marked the "beginning of the end of the American Revolutionary War."

"This new coin honors the patriots who fought so bravely to defend our fledgling nation and whose victory forever changed the face of the world," Acting U.S. Mint Quality Manager Ron Harrigal said.

Five-ounce silver bullion versions of the coin will be made available on Nov. 30.

WNYT, the local NBC affiliate, took video of the ceremony. It can be viewed below.