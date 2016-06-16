Flip through all of the proposed 2018 quarter designs

Proposed reverse designs for five 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollars were reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts on June 16, including those honoring Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota.

The Commission of Fine Arts convened on June 16 to review reverse designs and make recommendations for five 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

From the proposed designs, a reverse design will be selected for each of the five quarters, which will honor:

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin

Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota

Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia

Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island

