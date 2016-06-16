US Coins
Flip through all of the proposed 2018 quarter designs
- Published: Jun 16, 2016, 10 AM
Proposed reverse designs for five 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollars were reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts on June 16, including those honoring Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota.
The Commission of Fine Arts convened on June 16 to review reverse designs and make recommendations for five 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.
From the proposed designs, a reverse design will be selected for each of the five quarters, which will honor:
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan
- Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin
- Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota
- Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia
- Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island
Coin World is posting all of the designs the CFA is considering on our Facebook page today. Have a look and tell us what you think of the designs in the comment section below.
Community Comments
