America 250 silver round available from Ohio entity

A Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver America 250 round is offered for sale by the Shelby County (Ohio) Historical Society based in Sidney, Ohio, home to “Coin World.”

The Shelby County (Ohio) Historical Society is issuing a 1-ounce .999 fine silver America 250 medal in honor of the 2026 Semiquincentennial.

The obverse and reverse designs for the 38.1-millimeter, Proof medal were rendered by Ohio artist Mike Behr.

The plain edge medals are being struck in Cincinnati, Ohio, by Osborne Coinage (https://osbornecoin.com/), one of the nation’s oldest private mints.

The medal’s obverse design features a central frosted device against mirrored fields depicting George Washington in military garb praying at the grave site of Pvt. Lewis Boyer, one of Washington’s bodyguards in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War.

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On March 11, 1776, the special dragoon unit of the Continental Army was created to protect Washington, along with his baggage and military papers. While the official name for the unit was the Commander-in-Chief’s Guards, it was commonly known as Washington’s Life Guards.

Boyer, who died in his late 80s in 1843, is interred at the Old Wesley Chapel Cemetery, located just north of Piqua, Ohio, in Shelby County.

Inscribed around the medal’s central obverse design is HOME OF THE BRAVE and BECAUSE OF THE BRAVE, with the phrases separated by five-pointed star delimiters.

The reverse design features the official America 250 logo, and SHELBY COUNTY along the top border. The central device depicts 250 at the center, with stylized sun rays above, and AMERICA and OHIO respectively above and below the 250. The anniversary dates 1776 and 2026 appear on a banner centered below the 250.

2026 again appears at the 6 o’clock position, with 1 OZ. .999 FINE SILVER below.

The silver medals are offered for $75 each postpaid. Orders may be placed by contacting the Shelby County Historical Society by telephone at 937-498-1653, or by email at info@shelbycountyhistory.org.

All proceeds support America 250 events in Shelby County, Ohio.

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