Overton 102 1797 Draped Bust half dollar in auction
- Published: Jan 30, 2018, 7 AM
Among the many collections presented at Heritage’s various auctions held Jan. 3 to 8 in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention in Tampa were selections from the estate of Heritage cataloger Dr. Jon Amato, who passed away last year. Amato’s type set was especially strong in its presentation of handsome type coins in collector grades, and the more than 40 coins offered from his collection provided evidence of the careful connoisseurship of this researcher, whose contributions to the hobby will be long-remembered.
Here’s one of three highlights from the Amato type set:
The Lot:
1797 Draped Bust half dollar
The Price:
$40,800
The Story:
Dr. Amato literally wrote the book on this rare two-year type coin — his 2012 reference The Draped Bust Half Dollars of 1796–1797, which provides a census of all known examples. The researcher selected an example of the Overton 102 variety of a 1797 Draped Bust half dollar to represent the type in his collection, which he listed as Amato 527 in his book.
Longtime authenticator explains how counterfeiters up their game in their efforts to rip off the marketplace. Also inside this issue, we provide a solution to examining those tiny dimes in your collection.
Called “An Upstate New York Collector’s Specimen,” Amato wrote about his coin in detail, recording: “Moderate mark midway between star 3 and third curl from the top. Horizontal pinscratch from bottom of neck curl into hair, in line with inner point of star 3. Minor rim ding above first T of STATES, and another above space between AM in AMERICA. Faint vertical staple scratch through right (facing) wing.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The collector purchased it from Northeast Numismatics in April 1996, and at Heritage’s Jan. 4 Platinum Night auction the treasured half dollar — graded Fine 12 by ANACS and housed in an early generation, small-sized ANACS holder — sold for $40,800.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio