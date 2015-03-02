Allan Schein to address Women in Numismatics April 23

The following is a news release issued by Women in Numismatics for its meeting in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society Convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois:

Women in Numismatics is pleased to announce that its speaker for the April 23 meeting at the Central States Numismatic Society’s 76th Convention will be none other than Allan Schein, author of Mexican Beauty — Belleza Mexicana, Un Peso Caballito. This meeting will take place on Thursday, Apr. 23, at 9:00 a.m. in the Serenity Room. Information on the speaker appears below. We hope to see you there!

Allan Schein, numismatist and researcher, is the author of Mexican Beauty — Belleza Mexicana, Un Peso Caballito, the first book ever written about the Little Horse Peso. A world silver crown classic, it is considered one of the most beautiful coin designs ever created. Schein will discuss in detail this seemingly straightforward graphic design.

He will share his insights into the complex combination of symbolism incorporated by French designer Charles Pillet, coupled with elements included from the history of Mexico, its cultural references and more. Having written extensively for several national martial arts magazines and authored a bestselling Taekwondo book, Allan has spent the last several years compiling what has been called a "landmark" and "important reference" by professional dealers of Mexican numismatics.

More from CoinWorld.com:

1919 Winged Liberty Head dime has doubled die obverse, earliest in 'Mercury' dime series



200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins



Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape



Platinum likely to return to a premium to gold later in 2015



Recovery of underwater hoard of gold coins in Israel filmed [VIDEO]



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!