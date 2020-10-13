US Coins
Jeff and Chris discuss the legislative process that creates coinage in the United States and review an issue of Coin World from 1985. Jeff shares what he's reading, and the two discuss the portrayal of living people on American coins.
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
All coins are political: Jeff and Chris tackle a reader's questions
- Published: Oct 13, 2020, 12 PM
Jeff and Chris discuss the legislative process that creates coinage in the United States and review an issue of Coin World from 1985. Jeff shares what he's reading, and the two discuss the portrayal of living people on American coins.
This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by Amos Advantage:
https://www.amosadvantage.com/
Contact info:
Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com
Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com
Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:
Apple Podcasts (iTunes)
Spotify
Stitcher
TuneIn
Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:
https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Oct 12, 2020, 12 PM
Reserve Bank of Australia poised to issue a new polymer $100 note
-
US Coins Oct 12, 2020, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 12, 2020: Consult collectors on price changes
-
US Coins Oct 11, 2020, 4 PM
Former United States Mint official releases new book
-
US Coins Oct 11, 2020, 2 PM
Circulating quarters 10-coin set is now available from Mint