Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award to be presented Sept. 26

The Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award bronze medal is prepared with space on the reverse to allow a recipient’s name to be engraved on it.

Two numismatists — one a collector and the other a coin dealer — are scheduled to be recognized with 3-inch antiqued bronze medals Sept. 26 in Rosemont, Illinois, from the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation for their efforts in identifying counterfeit coins and educating the public about the dangers of online scams related to fake numismatic items.

Awards are to be presented in conjunction with the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Don Ketterling, a member of the ACEF Board of Directors, will present the recipients with the Alan Kreuzer Memorial Award, which recognizes the anti-counterfeiting efforts of collectors, dealers, law enforcement agents or others who are diligently trying to protect the numismatic marketplace.

The medal’s obverse depicts a heraldic eagle as the central device, with AL KREUZER MEMORIAL AWARD inscribed around the top border above the eagle and ACTF along the bottom rim at the 6 o’clock position.

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The reverse is inscribed around with ANTI-COUNTERFEITING EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, surrounding the inscription OUTSTANDING / CONTRIBUTIONS / IN THE EFFORTS / TO COMBAT / COUNTERFEIT / COINS AND / CURRENCY in seven lines within. In the field above the central inscription, a space is left open to include the engraved name of a recipient, with the year of presentation inscribed in an open space along the bottom border at the 6 o’clock position.

The award is named for the late Alan “Al” Kreuzer, a Castro Valley, California, coin dealer instrumental in alerting the hobby about counterfeit third-party certification holders and fake insert labels. After his death in 2016, his daughter, Chandra, donated $50,000 to help establish the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, now integrated into the work of ACEF.

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