Air Force silver medal launches on June 22
- Published: Jun 18, 2021, 9 AM
After being removed from the U.S. Mint’s online sales catalog without explanation in February, the 2.5-ounce United States Air Force silver medal now has a new sales release date, June 22. The Matte Finish medal was originally scheduled for issue Feb. 22, priced at $160 each.
The medal will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint but will not bear the P Mint mark.
The medal has no mintage limit or household order limit, since it will be part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medals program.
Measuring 2 inches, or 50.8 millimeters, in diameter, the medal has a plain edge.
The medal’s obverse design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balan and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The focus of Balan’s obverse design is a fighter jet pilot in his cockpit, with F-35 fighter jets flying among the clouds beyond him, and a landscape outlined far below.
The medal’s reverse design was executed by AIP artist Jamie N. Franki and sculpted by Hemphill. It features a dynamic perspective of the three spires of the Air Force Memorial, with one of the spires piercing the border of the medal into the beyond. Surrounding the memorial are members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in ceremonial assembly. The core values of the Air Force are inscribed around the border, with INTEGRITY FIRST in the top position, flanked by SERVICE BEFORE SELF on the left and EXCELLENCE IN ALL WE DO on the right.
