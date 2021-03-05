Air Force medal sales delayed with no new date known

The U.S. Mint has delayed the release of the Matte Finish silver U.S. Air Force medal.

Release of the 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver U.S. Air Force medal is postponed indefinitely by United States Mint officials.

The medal was scheduled for issue Feb. 22 to be offered at $160 each, but was pulled without warning and rescheduled in the Mint’s numismatic product catalog listing as TBD (To Be Determined).

The medal, struck with a Matte Finish at the Philadelphia Mint, bears no Mint mark.

No maximum mintage was set for the medal, but household orders were to be limited to one medal.

The medal is 2 inches, or 50.8 millimeters, in diameter, with a plain edge.

The medal’s obverse design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balan and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Its focus is a fighter jet pilot in his cockpit, with F-35 fighter jets flying among the clouds beyond him, and a landscape outlined far below.

The medal’s reverse design was executed by AIP artist Jamie N. Franki and sculpted by Hemphill. It features a dynamic perspective of the three spires of the Air Force Memorial, with one of the spires piercing the border of the medal into the beyond. Surrounding the memorial are members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard in ceremonial assembly.

The core values of the Air Force are inscribed around the border, with INTEGRITY FIRST in the top position, flanked by SERVICE BEFORE SELF on the left and EXCELLENCE IN ALL WE DO on the right.

